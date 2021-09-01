Stage 1 Fire Restrictions rescinded for south central Idaho

Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Effective Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District, Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) and Idaho Department of Lands will remove the Stage One Fire Restrictions for federal lands managed by BLM, state and private forest and rangelands, roads, and trails, situated in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Custer, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Owyhee and Twin Falls counties.

This rescission applies to public lands managed by the Twin Falls District BLM, including BOR lands managed by BLM under an agreement and Idaho Department of Lands, including state and private forest and rangelands located within the following zones:

Sawtooth North Zone-

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands north of Highway 20 to the northern most Sawtooth National Forest boundary; from Hill City east to the Craters of the Moon National Monument Park Visitor Center. Sawtooth National Forest Lands remain in Stage 1 restrictions in this zone.

Shoshone Zone-

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands north of I-84 to Highway 20; from King Hill east to American Falls Dam.

Three Creek Zone-

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands south of I-84 to the Idaho/Nevada border including lands managed by the Twin Falls District BLM south of the Idaho border; west of Highway 93 to the Bruneau Canyon.

Cassia Zone-

All Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands from I-84/I-86 south to the Idaho/Utah/Nevada border; east of Highway 93 to the Cassia County/Oneida County line. Sawtooth National Forest Lands remain in Stage 1 restrictions in this zone including the Raft River Mountains located in northwestern Utah.

Lifting the restrictions means the public is free to build a campfire, use a charcoal barbecue, or smoke outside of designated campgrounds and recreation sites. However, fire managers would like to remind the public that the accidental start of a wildfire can still be devastating. Be alert and be aware. Follow these tips to help prevent wildfire:

NEVER leave a campfire unattended.

Keep water, dirt and a shovel near your fire at all times.

Make sure your fire is dead out and cold to the touch before you leave it.

Never use fireworks, exploding targets or tracer rounds on or near public land.

The BLM Fire Prevention Order remains in effect for all BLM-managed lands within Idaho. This order prohibits discharging, using or possessing fireworks, discharging a firearm using incendiary, steel core or tracer ammunition, or burning, igniting or causing to burn explosive material, including exploding targets.

Together for Idaho, we can keep south-central Idaho safe from wildfires. For more information on wildfire prevention, up-to-date fire information and resources on becoming Firewise, visit: www.idahofireinfo.com.