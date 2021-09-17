Infrared flight allows for updated acreage of Boundary Fire

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - A recent infrared flight has allowed for updated acreage figures of the Boundary Fire.

The lightning caused fire that started on August 10 has burned 64,670 acres and is 48% contained.

The Boundary Fire is burning in steep and inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, on the Middle Fork Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest and the Lowman Ranger District of the Boise National Forest. Firefighter and public safety remain the number one priority.

The fire was moderately active Thursday, with crews observing backing, torching and short-range spotting. The fire has moved west over Sheep Ridge and has spotted into Corduroy Creek. Thursday firefighters mopped up hot spots around the Little Creek Guard Station and just across the Middle Fork of the Salmon. The helibase for Type 2 and Type 3 helicopters was moved from Cape Horn to Valley Creek.

On Friday, crews will assess opportunities for fuel reduction around Fir Creek Campground and for improving the 579 Road as a contingency line. The percentage of completion in the table above represents accomplishments of the incident’s operational objectives. It is based on a weighted scale matrix that includes fireline containment, fuel reduction, point protection, monitoring, and suppression repair, as appropriate to the incident. Objectives on the Boundary Fire include point protection, fuel reduction (as part of point protection), and monitoring. Work completed for the protection of values at risk is the main activity considered in the calculation of completion on this incident. Firefighters have successfully protected and defended Josephus Campground, Morgan Ranch, Boundary Creek Boat Launch and Campground, Fall Creek Bridge, Dagger Creek, Mountain King Mine, and just recently, Little Creek Guard Station. Direct fireline construction is not an objective in this wilderness fire. If the fire reaches the Boise National Forest outside the wilderness on the southwest side, operational objectives will be reassessed.

On the Salmon-Challis National Forest, the Boundary Fire Emergency Area, Road and Trail Closure, Order #04-13-21-015 is in place to protect public health and safety. Fire managers are asking the public to please stay out of the closure area. Forest Road #172, the access for Pinyon Peak Lookout, is included in the closure.

Rafters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for more information. Closure orders and maps may be viewed on the Salmon Challis National Forest web page. Stage 1 fire restrictions were lifted Friday on the Boise and Sawtooth National Forests.