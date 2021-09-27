Boundary Fire grows to 80,818 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Boundary Fire that started on August 10 has burned 80,818 acres and is 58% contained.

A point protection strategy is being applied to the Boundary Creek Fire, which is burning in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The desired end state for this incident is that the fire will have taken its natural course while values-at-risk and firefighters have been protected.

A local Type III incident management team, led by Jace James, assumed command of the fire from Great Basin Incident Management Team 5 at 8 p.m. yesterday. Monday, crews will relocate base camp and a single Type III aircraft near Cape Horn Guard Station. The Type I and Type II helicopters supporting the incident will operate out of Challis.

Unseasonably warm weather made for an active fire day Sunday, and similar behavior is expected Monday after an inversion over the fire area breaks around 11 a.m.

In Sulphur Group, fuels reduction work continued along the 579 Road. Firefighters saw increased fire activity south of Blue Bunch Mountain, and this activity is expected to continue today. Crews also saw increased fire activity south of Sulphur Creek Ranch, and Air Operations dumped two buckets of water over the area Sunday.

Crews in the Seafoam Group did see a little fire activity by Josephus Lake near the Greyhound Mine, but, otherwise, it was a quiet day for firefighters in this area.

The Scarface Group encountered fire backing on Little Soldier Mountain toward the Cabin Creek drainage. Crews will be evaluating lookout points today so they are in a position to respond if the activity threatens important values. Firefighters have also been positioned at Cougar Creek Ranch to ensure protection of that value should predicted winds push the creeping fire further northwest.

A closure area remains in effect for The Salmon-Challis National Forest, but the area is expected to be adjusted

today. The closure and any updates to it will be posted on https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices as they take effect. Rafters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for information about how closures will impact their trips. Thomas Creek boat launch is projected to open today, and the closure areas north of the Middle Fork of the Salmon River are also expected to open to visitors. Hunters with special permits within the closure area are encouraged to call the Salmon office of Idaho Fish and Game at 208-756-2271 and visit their website at http://idfg.idaho.gov.

Boise National Forest Area and Road Closure Order #0402-05-88 is in effect for Fir Creek Campground, Blue Bunch Trailhead, and the areas surrounding Forest Service Roads 579A and 579A1. The closure area and map are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/boise/alerts-notices.

A temporary flight restriction (TFR) is in effect over the fire for public and firefighter safety. It will be reconsidered Monday evening. The surrounding backcountry airstrips are open to general aviation. Pilots should coordinate with Central Idaho Dispatch, and monitor both the TFR and backcountry frequencies.