Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 2:14 PM
Published 2:15 PM

Ex Idaho lawmaker charged with rape is arrested in Georgia

Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger
Idaho Legislature
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A former Idaho state lawmaker charged with rape earlier this month has been arrested in Georgia.

Aaron von Ehlinger is being held without bond in the Clayton County, Georgia jail on a “fugitive from justice” charge.

He was arrested Saturday in connection with the Idaho warrant.

Von Ehlinger was a Republican state representative from Lewiston, Idaho when a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he brought her to his apartment under false pretenses and raped her.

At the time, von Ehlinger denied all wrongdoing and maintained he had consensual sexual contact with the woman.

Breaking News / Email Alert - Breaking News / Idaho Politics / Local News / News / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content