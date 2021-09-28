Skip to Content
today at 6:28 PM
Today is National Voter Registration Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - September 28 is National Voter Registration Day, a day organizers describe as a “nonpartisan civic holiday” that has been held on the fourth Tuesday of every September since 2012.

Organizers say that since its inception, approximately 4.5 million voters have registered to vote on National Voter Registration Day.

Here is an interactive map showing the number of registered voters by county in the states of Idaho and Wyoming.  Hover over each county to see the data, including percentages of voters registered by political party.

