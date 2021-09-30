Extended deadline nears for filing income tax returns

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Time is running out to file your 2020 Idaho income tax return.

The Idaho State Tax Commission says taxpayers who qualified for an automatic extension to file must send in their return and full payment by October 15.



“We expect to receive about 50,000 individual income tax returns in October,” Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray said. “That’s in addition to the 921,000 returns we’ve received so far this year.”



Idaho law allows you to avoid a penalty for filing a late return if you have an extension. But you’ll still owe 2% interest on any tax due that you didn’t pay by May 17, the original Idaho income tax due date.



You can file your income tax return electronically, and you might qualify to prepare and file it online for free. Visit tax.idaho.gov/freefile to learn more.



You also can pay taxes electronically through tax.idaho.gov/epay. The free Quick Pay option lets you make a payment without creating a special account.



If you qualify for Idaho’s tax rebate, you’ll receive the rebate after the Tax Commission has processed your 2020 tax return. The sooner you file the return, the sooner you’ll get the rebate.



If you have questions: