Boundary Fire grows to 87,314 acres

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Boundary Fire that started on August 10 has grown to 87,314 acres and is 72% contained.

Itis burning in steep, inaccessible terrain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Firefighter and public safety are priority for the Boundary Fire.

A point protection strategy is being used for the Boundary Fire, which protects specific assets or highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire. Values at risk are defined as property, structures, physical improvements, natural and cultural resources, community infrastructure, and economic, environmental, and social values such as the Middle Fork River corridor.

Fire activity overall is moderate, the fire is smoldering and flanking with group tree torching. A warming and drying trend continues with a slight increase in winds Tuesday which will result in an increase in fire activity across the fire area.

In the Sulphur Group, fire activity increased in northwest area of the fire in Half Moon Creek where the fire burned into an unburned pocket of fuel remaining from the 2017 Honeymoon Fire. The majority of the smoke yesterday was from the southwest part of the fire. Crews continued to mop backburn operations in the Sulphur Creek Ranch area and along the Boundary Creek road.

In the Seafoam Group, firefighters continue to observe increased fire activity in the Lost Lake, Harlan Creek, and Hardscrabble Creek areas.

In the Pistol Group crews reported increased activity in the upper reaches of Orelano Creek and in Little Cabin Creek.

Crews continue to back haul unnecessary equipment and supplies off of the fire.

Closure Order #04-13-21-116 remains in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. To view the closure area and map, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/scnf/alerts-notices. Rafters with a Middle Fork of the Salmon launch permit can contact 208-879-4108 for information about how closures will impact their trips. Hunters with special permits within the closure area are encouraged to call the Salmon office of Idaho Fish and Game at 208-756-2271 and visit their website at http://idfg.idaho.gov.

Boise National Forest Area and Road Closure Order #0402-05-88 is in effect for Fir Creek Campground, Blue Bunch Trailhead, and the areas surrounding Forest Service Roads 579A and 579A1. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/boise/alerts-notices to view the closure area and map.

Nationally, there are 34 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 30 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.