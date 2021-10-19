Victor mayor to walk with students Wednesday

VICTOR, Idaho (KIFI) - Victor Mayor Will Frohlich will challenge the students at Victor Elementary School on Wednesday to walk with him as part of the Annual Mayor's Walking Challenge.

The Walking Challenge, a Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health program that promotes being physically active, encourages Idaho mayors to be physically active and earn money for their community.

This year's challenge attracted 81 mayors, who are walking to earn up to $1,000 for their communities. Mayors walking an average of 5,000 steps a day can earn $500, while those that walk an average of 10,000 steps a day will earn $1,000 for their community.

Mayor Frohlich will begin his walking challenge at noon at the school. Each class, starting with the Kindergarteners, will walk with the Mayor for about an hour.

"Healthy habits can begin at any age," Mayor Frohlich said. "By encouraging physical activity in a fun and engaging way, I hope to make an enduring difference in our community and the lives of our youngest residents."

Since the Mayor's Walking Challenge became a statewide event in 2018, Idaho mayors have earned $206,000 for their communities. Those funds have contributed to various projects and programs that promote a healthy lifestyle across Idaho, including playgrounds, physical education equipment for schools, walking clubs, amenities at parks, scholarships for youth programs and more.