Scouting for Food Community Food Drive 2021 to be held this month in Scout Mountain District

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America and Just Serve are inviting local residents to participate the annual "Scouting for Food" community food drive the last two Saturdays in October to help fill local food banks to supply needs during the upcoming regular and the holiday seasons.

“This is one of the the largest food drives of the year for the foodbank,” said Kia Shaw, branch manager for the Eastern Branch of the Idaho Foodbank. “This is a really important food drive for the local pantries because it’s right before the holidays.”

The local Scout Mountain District includes the towns and areas around Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Inkom, McCammon, Malad and Soda Springs. The American Falls and Malad communities will be conducting their food collection October 23. All other communities will collect food donations October 30. Non-perishable food items can be taken to drop off locations between 9 a.m. and noon on the collection dates.

The following drop-off locations have been confirmed:

Saturday, October 23

American Falls: SEICCA, 505 N. Oregon Trail; Les Schwaab; Mr. D’s; Pink Lady Store in Power County Hospital; Rockland Pharmacy; Lamb Weston; Ace Hardware; American Falls Library; and M&J’s Restaurant.

Malad: Victory Baptist Church 448 South Main.

Saturday, October 30

Pocatello/Chubbuck: Idaho Food Bank, 555 S. 1st Ave., Pocatello; Ridley’s Family Market, 1000 Pocatello Cr. Rd., Pocatello; Ridley’s Family Market, 911 Main St., Pocatello; Grand Teton Council BSA Office, 2306 Pocatello Cr. Rd., Pocatello; Smith’s Food and Drug, 4845 Yellowstone Ave., Chubbuck; Pocatello Community Charter School, 995 S. Arthur, Pocatello.

Inkom: Bisharat Market and Automotive, 112 Old Hwy 30.

McCammon: McCammon City Park, 700 Center St.

Soda Springs: Scout House; Lallatin’s Grocery, 39 W 2nd S; Broulim’s, 89 W 2nd S.

“Just Serve volunteers will be helping to canvas neighborhoods and scout troops and packs will be manning the drop off locations,” said Scout Mountain District Chair Deborah McHugh. “Just Serve volunteers will also be fielding phone calls and picking up donations from shut ins or others that need help delivering their donations.”

For more information on Scouting for Food or other scouting programs in our area, contact the Pocatello Boy Scout Service Center at (208) 233-4600.