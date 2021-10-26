ITD mourns loss of Idaho Transportation Board member

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department is mourning the loss of the first woman appointed to the Idaho Transportation Board.

Long-time board member Jan Vassar passed away this past weekend.

She was a member of the seven-member board for more than 12 years.

She served Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis counties.

Governor Brad Little was one of many affected by the loss.

“Jan was a dedicated public servant who made great contributions to our state and her community. She will be deeply missed by many colleagues, neighbors, and loved ones,” Governor Little said.