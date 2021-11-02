Where people in Idaho are moving to most
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
Where people in Idaho are moving to most
The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.
American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.
Stacker compiled a list of where people in Idaho are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Idaho in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#30. Louisiana
– Moved from Idaho to Louisiana in 2019: 142
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Louisiana to Idaho in 2019: 117
— #43 (tie) most common destination from Louisiana
Canva
#29. Arkansas
– Moved from Idaho to Arkansas in 2019: 157
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arkansas to Idaho in 2019: 386
— #27 most common destination from Arkansas
Canva
#28. Georgia
– Moved from Idaho to Georgia in 2019: 159
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to Idaho in 2019: 397
— #42 most common destination from Georgia
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#27. Massachusetts
– Moved from Idaho to Massachusetts in 2019: 162
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to Idaho in 2019: 168
— #45 most common destination from Massachusetts
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#26. Pennsylvania
– Moved from Idaho to Pennsylvania in 2019: 183
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Pennsylvania to Idaho in 2019: 653
— #40 most common destination from Pennsylvania
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#25. Michigan
– Moved from Idaho to Michigan in 2019: 205
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Idaho in 2019: 607
— #33 most common destination from Michigan
Pixabay
#24. New Mexico
– Moved from Idaho to New Mexico in 2019: 318
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Mexico to Idaho in 2019: 325
— #33 most common destination from New Mexico
Canva
#23. Ohio
– Moved from Idaho to Ohio in 2019: 327
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Idaho in 2019: 403
— #41 most common destination from Ohio
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock
#22. Nebraska
– Moved from Idaho to Nebraska in 2019: 386
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nebraska to Idaho in 2019: 304
— #31 most common destination from Nebraska
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Oklahoma
– Moved from Idaho to Oklahoma in 2019: 429
— 0.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to Idaho in 2019: 1,903
— #12 most common destination from Oklahoma
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#20. North Carolina
– Moved from Idaho to North Carolina in 2019: 476
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Idaho in 2019: 541
— #44 most common destination from North Carolina
Imilious // Wikicommons
#19. Tennessee
– Moved from Idaho to Tennessee in 2019: 532
— 1.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Idaho in 2019: 344
— #44 most common destination from Tennessee
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#18. Virginia
– Moved from Idaho to Virginia in 2019: 659
— 1.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Idaho in 2019: 1,715
— #33 most common destination from Virginia
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#17. South Carolina
– Moved from Idaho to South Carolina in 2019: 754
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to Idaho in 2019: 305
— #39 most common destination from South Carolina
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock
#16. Colorado
– Moved from Idaho to Colorado in 2019: 798
— 1.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Idaho in 2019: 3,970
— #17 most common destination from Colorado
Canva
#15. Minnesota
– Moved from Idaho to Minnesota in 2019: 850
— 1.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Idaho in 2019: 324
— #39 most common destination from Minnesota
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Florida
– Moved from Idaho to Florida in 2019: 1,032
— 1.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Idaho in 2019: 895
— #48 most common destination from Florida
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#13. Missouri
– Moved from Idaho to Missouri in 2019: 1,066
— 1.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to Idaho in 2019: 404
— #40 most common destination from Missouri
Canva
#12. Hawaii
– Moved from Idaho to Hawaii in 2019: 1,294
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Hawaii to Idaho in 2019: 599
— #25 most common destination from Hawaii
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Iowa
– Moved from Idaho to Iowa in 2019: 1,382
— 2.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Iowa to Idaho in 2019: 14
— #47 most common destination from Iowa
Canva
#10. Alaska
– Moved from Idaho to Alaska in 2019: 1,644
— 3.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alaska to Idaho in 2019: 674
— #24 most common destination from Alaska
randy andy // Shutterstock
#9. Nevada
– Moved from Idaho to Nevada in 2019: 1,660
— 3.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to Idaho in 2019: 2,093
— #16 most common destination from Nevada
Larry Jacobsen // Flickr
#8. Wyoming
– Moved from Idaho to Wyoming in 2019: 1,792
— 3.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wyoming to Idaho in 2019: 662
— #14 most common destination from Wyoming
Sara Goth // Wikicommons
#7. Montana
– Moved from Idaho to Montana in 2019: 2,197
— 4.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Montana to Idaho in 2019: 3,026
— #2 most common destination from Montana
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Texas
– Moved from Idaho to Texas in 2019: 2,836
— 5.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Idaho in 2019: 3,198
— #36 most common destination from Texas
DPPed// Wikimedia
#5. Arizona
– Moved from Idaho to Arizona in 2019: 2,961
— 5.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Idaho in 2019: 5,018
— #11 most common destination from Arizona
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#4. California
– Moved from Idaho to California in 2019: 4,372
— 8.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Idaho in 2019: 17,722
— #11 most common destination from California
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#3. Oregon
– Moved from Idaho to Oregon in 2019: 5,623
— 10.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oregon to Idaho in 2019: 7,570
— #3 most common destination from Oregon
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Utah
– Moved from Idaho to Utah in 2019: 6,752
— 12.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Utah to Idaho in 2019: 7,371
— #4 most common destination from Utah
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation
#1. Washington
– Moved from Idaho to Washington in 2019: 12,599
— 23.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to Idaho in 2019: 13,505
— #5 most common destination from Washington
Comments