Idaho senators challenge President Biden’s vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (KIFI) – U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo joined U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-Ind.) and 38 of their Senate Republican colleagues to formally disapprove and nullify President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate on private employees under the Congressional Review Act: the official process for Congress to overturn an executive branch rule.

“The egregious federal overreach exhibited by President Biden’s vaccine mandate unfairly burdens our nation’s businesses and endangers our individual liberties,” Risch said. “I encourage Idahoans to consult with their healthcare provider about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. However, getting vaccinated is a decision the federal government cannot make. Individuals must make this decision themselves.

“Vaccines have historically proven to be vital to the public health goal of disease prevention. We had record vaccine development, thanks to American medical ingenuity and Operation Warp Speed. However, a one-size-fits-all federal mandate on vaccines and private business practices is not a reasonable solution now--or ever,” Crapo said. “Medical decisions are best left to patients and their doctors. I will continue to fight to ensure the federal government stays within its authorities entrusted to it by the Constitution.”