Idaho
today at 3:00 PM
Health advisory lifted for Henrys Lake and Upper Island Park Reservoir

CSIRO / CC BY 3.0

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental
Quality (DEQ) have lifted a health advisory for Henrys Lake and Upper Island Park Reservoir.

After two consecutive weeks of sampling at common access areas, DEQ confirmed blue-green algae levels have fallen below concentrations of concern.

The public should avoid any isolated areas of algae, which may look like floating white-grayblue paint, and should contact DEQ at (208) 528-2650 to report any areas of concern.

For questions about blue-green algae, contact Destiny Locke, DEQ Water Quality Analyst, at (208) 528-2650.

Idaho
