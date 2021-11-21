Crash forces road closures on I15

INKOM, Idaho (KIFI)- A Utah man was sent to the hospital Sunday afternoon, after a car crash north of Inkom.

Idaho State Police say the call came in at 1:01 P.M. Sunday on I15 at milepost 63 just north of Inkom.

A 33-year-old male of Hurricane, UT, was driving southbound on US Highway 91 in a Salt Lake City Express Bus. He was attempting to make a left-hand turn when he failed to yield at a stop sign.

The bus collided with a red Dodge Ram driven by a 52-year-old male of Pocatello, ID, driving northbound on US Highway 91.

The driver of the bus was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The on and off ramps for exit 63, as well as the frontage roads, were closed for a couple of hours.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.