Winter operations at Craters of the Moon

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) – Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve has closed the Robert Limbert Visitor Center and bookstore.

However, the Loop Road and trails (excluding the Caves Area and all caves) are open 24-hours per day and accessible by biking, hiking, snowshoeing or skiing only.

If you are visiting the park during this time, expect snow, ice and winter conditions. No snow clearing will take place along Loop Road. The nearest bathroom facilities are vault toilets located at the Lava Flow Campground or at the Devil’s Orchard trailhead. RV camping is not permitted in the visitor center parking lot.

The Robert Limbert Visitor Center, bookstore, and restrooms will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022, for the winter season. The visitor center winter hours of operation will be 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesdays through Sundays, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Winter grooming of Loop Road will begin on a weekly basis on Thursday or Friday mornings beginning January 7, 2022, depending on snowfall.

You can enjoy the groomed cross-country ski trails (snow-permitting) after January 7, 2022 or rent snowshoes from the Craters of the Moon Natural History Association. During the winter season, walk-in snow camping is available at the Lava Flow Campground, Devil’s Orchard, Caves Area and Tree Molds parking lots. A free backcountry permit is required and can be obtained from the visitor center 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.