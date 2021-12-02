Stinker Stores raises record funds for Idaho Foodbank

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) – Stinker Stores and The Idaho Foodbank celebrated the results of the Stomp Out Hunger Campaign with a check presentation at The Foodbank warehouse in Meridian.

Since 2010, Stinker Stores have had their Stomp Out Hunger Campaign to benefit The Idaho Foodbank. Stinker Stores broke their previous record for the amount raised during Stomp Out Hunger, raising enough funds to provide food for 400,000 meals.

“It is such a blessing to partner with The Idaho Foodbank to help Idahoans in need,” said Charley Jones, Owner of Stinker Stores. “I appreciate our customers and our employees all over the state participating and enjoying a friendly fundraising campaign for a great cause.”

During Stomp Out Hunger, Stinker Store employees asked customers to make a donation to The Idaho Foodbank when they paid for their purchases. The Stinker Store in Donnelly, ID raised the most money during the campaign.

“As a statewide organization, it is great to have this partnership and engagement from Stinker Stores all over Idaho,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We are so grateful for their commitment over the last 11 years to support Idahoans who are struggling to make ends meet.”

Visit https://idahofoodbank.org/hope-for-the-holidays/ to find out ways you can get involved and give back this holiday season.