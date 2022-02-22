1 injured in officer involved shooting

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - An investigation is underway in Boise after a person was shot Tuesday morning.

Boise police say an officer was called to investigate a man in a car that was stopped in a road.

Something happened causing the officer to fire his gun.

The man was injured.

He was taken to the hospital, where police say he is stable condition.

The officer was not injured.

Police say when the man is released from the hospital, he will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.