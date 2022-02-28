Fatal crash north of Buhl

BUHL, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Saturday at approximately 1:23 p.m., at 4500 N and 1600 E, in Twin Falls County, north of Buhl.

A 25-year-old male from Jerome was traveling westbound on 4500 N in a Ford F150. A 57-year-old male from Buhl was traveling northbound on 1600 E in a GMC one-ton truck. The Ford appears to have failed to yield at the stop sign on 4500 N and collided with the GMC on the passenger side. The Ford F150 rolled and then came to a rest on the north side of the intersection.

The driver of the Ford F150 was not wearing his seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. The driver of the GMC was also not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital by ground ambulance.

The intersection was blocked for approximately five hours. Evidence on scene indicated that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by the Magic Valley Paramedics, Gooding Paramedics, Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Buhl Police Department, Buhl Rural Fire District and Air Saint Luke's.