Chubbuck Police Lt. Sasser graduates from FBI National Academy

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - The Chubbuck Police Department announced Lieutenant Nick Sasser graduated from the FBI National Academy on March 17 alongside two hundred and sixty-nine law enforcement officers in Quantico, Virginia.

Lt. Sasser has been employed with the Chubbuck Police Department since January 2007 and has served in many roles during his time with the CPD. He currently serves as the Division Commander overseeing the Investigations Division.

The 281st session of the National Academy consisted of men and women from 45 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 32 countries, five military organizations, six federal and civilian agencies.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience and usually return to their agencies to serve in executive-level positions.

A total of 53,181 graduates have completed the FBI National Academy since it began in 1935. The National Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.