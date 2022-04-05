Volunteers needed this weekend across east Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Cleaning up nature seems to be the theme for this weekend. Many organizations are looking for volunteers to help clear garbage or trim trees this Saturday.

Here are a few of them.

Starting in Pocatello, the city is looking for help to trim trees on City Creek Road.

This is so the Forest Service can do some erosion control work on the road later this spring.

They plan to work between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can contact Hannah Sanger at 208-705-6360. You can sign up HERE.

The Idaho Falls Zoo is looking for volunteers to help tidy up the grounds.

The zoo will hold its annual clean-up day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bring your own work gloves, brooms, rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows.

To sign-up, contact Kathryn Farley at 208-612-8453. You will need to sign a volunteer release form before starting the work. You can find more information HERE.

Sportsman's Warehouse in Ammon is going to clean-up one of the biggest ice fishing lakes in the area, but they didn't say which lake that is.

Volunteers should meet at the Sportsman's Warehouse parking lot at 8 a.m.

Transportation to the event will be provided for anyone who would like to participate.

Bring appropriate clothing, a good pair of gloves and a lunch. Trash bags, water and soda will be provided.

Contact Brandon or Holli at Sportsman's Warehouse at 208-542-1900.