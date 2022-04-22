BLM delivers wildland fire engine to local fire department

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Boise District has delivered a surplus wildland fire engine to the New Plymouth Fire Protection District at no cost through the Rural Fire Readiness Program.

The program is designed to enhance the capability of local fire districts, volunteer fire departments, and rangeland fire protection associations to respond to wildland fires safely and effectively.

“Having the ability to transfer equipment through the Rural Fire Readiness Program is a crucial aspect of supporting our local cooperators,” BLM Boise District Associate Fire Management Officer Josh Renz said. “Local fire districts play a critical role in fighting wildland fires in Idaho. Anytime we can assist a cooperator with equipment or training, it fosters solid and professional working relationships while promoting safe and effective wildland firefighting.”

The type 4 wildland engine transferred to the New Plymouth Fire Protection District can hold over 800 gallons of water and is equipped with its own pump system.

“Adding more equipment to our fire district strengthens our capacity to fight wildland fires and allows more options for a quicker response to wildfires,” said Allen Blevins, Chief of the New Plymouth Fire Protection District.

The BLM works hand-in-hand with rural fire protection districts and they are often the first to respond to wildfires on private, state and federal lands. These partnerships have become even more important as wildfire activity is lasting longer and becoming more extreme. Over the last few years, the BLM has transferred surplus wildland fire engines and tools, hose, pumps, and other equipment to dozens of fire programs across Idaho.