Challis Bridge Recreation Site to reopen

CHALLIS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Challis Bridge Recreation Site and boat launch, managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), reopened May 1.

The recreation site was temporarily closed in January due to flooding conditions and ice jams along the Salmon River which caused damage to the access road.

BLM staff have completed basic repairs to the roadway, restoring access to the site and the boat launch.

“While some repairs have been completed, portions of the road are still damaged,” said Gabby Lukins, recreation planner for the Challis Field Office. “We encourage visitors to use caution when visiting the site due to eroded road conditions.”

The Challis Bridge Recreation Site is a developed day-use area with two bathrooms, picnic tables, a boat ramp, and interpretive signs. The site is located adjacent to the Salmon River.

For more information, please visit: https://www.blm.gov/visit/challis-bridge-recreation-site or contact the Challis Field Office at 208-879-6200.