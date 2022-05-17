Driver rescued from Snake River near Swan Valley

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - Swan Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a crash along the Snake River at 4:30 Tuesday morning.

A woman from Driggs was driving south when she swerved and crashed into the river.

She was not injured and was able to quickly climb on top of her car to wait for rescuers. The fire department use a boat and was able to bring her safely to shore shortly after.

The Swan Valley Fire District posted video of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Traffic was slowed down as they worked to retrieve the vehicle from the river.

This was the second time in the last forty days a car has crashed into the river from that same stretch of road.

Members of Swan Valley Fire and Rescue caution drivers to slow down along the S-curves of that road and not to rush through.