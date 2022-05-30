Missing 7-year-old located

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: The Twin Falls Police Department says 7-year-old Christina E. Juliette has been found safe and has been reunited with her family.

ORIGINAL: The Idaho State Police is issuing an endangered missing person alert on behalf of Twin Falls Police Department.

Police say 7-year-old Christina E. Juliette was last seen in the area of 400 block of Bluebell Ave. in Twin Falls around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

She is described to be 3 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 41 pounds with short fluffy brown hair.

She was last seen wearing an unknown color shirt, pink, purple and white pants and see-through rainbow shoes size 5.

If you see her, contact Twin Falls Police Department at (208) 735-4357.