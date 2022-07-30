Skip to Content
Idaho
By
July 29, 2022 6:28 PM
Published 10:00 AM

August fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

Glenna Gomez, Idaho Fish and Game

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Before the kids head back to school, it’s a perfect time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 5,600 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following location in August.     

BODY OF WATERWEEK TO BE STOCKEDNUMBER OF TROUT
Iron LakeAug. 1-51,000
Kids Creek PondAug. 8-12200
Perkins LakeAug. 22-26300
Salmon River (Decker Flat to Buckhorn Bridge)Aug. 1-5 & Aug. 8-12600 total
Salmon River (Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot SpringsAug. 1-51,000
Sawtooth Kids PondAug. 1-5 & Aug.15-19200 total
Stanley LakeAug. 8-121,100
Valley CreekAug. 1-5, Aug. 8-12               & Aug. 22-261,200 total

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on conditions.  Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.  If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content