August fish stocking schedule for the Salmon Region

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Before the kids head back to school, it’s a perfect time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 5,600 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following location in August.

BODY OF WATER WEEK TO BE STOCKED NUMBER OF TROUT Iron Lake Aug. 1-5 1,000 Kids Creek Pond Aug. 8-12 200 Perkins Lake Aug. 22-26 300 Salmon River (Decker Flat to Buckhorn Bridge) Aug. 1-5 & Aug. 8-12 600 total Salmon River (Lower Stanley to Sunbeam Hot Springs Aug. 1-5 1,000 Sawtooth Kids Pond Aug. 1-5 & Aug.15-19 200 total Stanley Lake Aug. 8-12 1,100 Valley Creek Aug. 1-5, Aug. 8-12 & Aug. 22-26 1,200 total

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on conditions. Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.