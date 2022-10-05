Idaho Power donates truck to rural fire district

OWYHEE, Idaho (KIFI) - A recent donation to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson Fire District will help volunteers respond to fire and other emergency situations for years to come.

Idaho Power recently donated a retired Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck from its fleet to the Murphy Reynolds Wilson District, a volunteer fire group that covers a large rural area in southwest Idaho, including Idaho Power’s Hemingway Substation.

Customer Relations Manager Dena McFarlin and Safety Professional Bryce Blackwell delivered the truck to Fire Chief Chuck Cooley and Deputy Chief Louis Monson, who will use the vehicle to tow the department’s UTV and EMS trailers. Chief Cooley thanked Idaho Power for the donation by presenting Dena and Bryce with the inaugural Chief’s Performance Award Coin.

Idaho Power occasionally donates retired equipment to public service agencies.