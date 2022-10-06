Sawtooth North Zone rescinds Stage 1 Fire restrictions

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) — Interagency fire management officials will end Stage 1 Fire Restrictions within the Sawtooth Forest portion of the Sawtooth North Zone, effective just after midnight (12:01 am) on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.

The Sawtooth North Zone is the final zone in Idaho leaving fire restrictions. As of this coming Friday, Idaho will be completely out of restrictions for the 2022 calendar year.

While the state is going out of restrictions, recreating responsibly is always in season. Hunters and others who use campfires are reminded to never leave a campfire unattended. Drown, stir, repeat until coals are cold to the touch, even if it is raining when you depart your campsite. Smoldering coals can come back to life as conditions dry out.

For additional information on fire restrictions, visit the fire restrictions websites HERE or at HERE.