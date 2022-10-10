Moose Fire emergency area, road and trail closure terminated; temporary fuelwood areas to close

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Effective Friday, October 14, 2022 at 12:01 am, the Salmon‐Challis National Forest will terminate the Moose Fire Emergency Area, Road, and Trail Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐22‐513.

The following will be open:

All NFS lands on the North Fork and Salmon-Cobalt Ranger Districts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest in the area bounded at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and starting at Forest Service boundary and NFSR #Trail 075, West on Trail # 075 to the intersection of NFSR #026 then on FS #026 north to intersection with NFSR #020 Ridge Road. Then following NFSR #020 (Ridge Road) north to the intersection of NFSR #020 and NFSR #272, and the powerline. Then west following the powerline to the intersection with NFSR #007, then west on NFSR #007 to the intersection with NFSR #300. Then following NFSR #300 North to the intersection with NFSR #023 Moose Creek Road. Then North on NFSR #023 Moose Creek Road to its intersection with NFSR #65078 road. North on NFSR #65078 to intersection with Trail #049. Then East on Trail #049 to NFSR #60712. Continue East on NFSR #60712 to intersection of NFSR #020 Ridge Road and NFSR #129 Diamond Creek Road. Then following NFSR #129 Diamond Creek Road east to its intersection with the National Forest Boundary. Follow the National Forest Boundary south to the point of origin at the junction of National Forest Boundary and FS Trail #075.

Temporary Fuelwood Areas:

In addition, the China Gulch temporary fuelwood area (additional information: https://bit.ly/3feibT3) and the Ridge Road temporary fuelwood area (additional information: https://bit.ly/3Eq7ib3) will close effective October 14, 2022 at 12:01 am. These areas were opened to provide additional firewood opportunities while the Moose Fire closure was in place.

After the Moose Fire; Entering the fire area:

Living with fire requires vigilance and caution when entering burned areas. During this time there will still be fire burning in the area. Be prepared with the proper tools, equipment, and supplies when entering these areas