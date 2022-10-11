Police issue endangered missing person alert

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) - The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with looking for a 77-year-old with endangerments.

Police say Robert Trotter is possibly in the Horseshoe Bend/Banks Idaho area and possibly traveling in a 2018 Silver Jeep Renegade with Idaho plate #001K1G.

He is 5 foot 8 inches weighing 220 pounds and was last seen wearing dark pants, multi-colored wool jacket, old glasses and a beard. He is possibly wearing a baseball cap.

Police say he was last seen leaving Central Baptist Church on or around Oct. 9 at 11 a.m., but cell phone information has shown him in the area of Horseshoe Bend/Banks, Idaho.

If you have any information, contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-377-6790 or 911.