Construction begins on new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Former Idaho Governor Philip E. Batt joined other dignitaries at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial on Wednesday to sign a beam and launch the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.

The building has been named in honor of Governor Batt to recognize his personal and professional commitment to protect and promote human rights in Idaho.

The 95-year-old was joined by Governor Brad Little, First Lady Teresa Little, U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, State Senator Chuck Winder, State Representative Chris Mathias, State Representative Lauren Necochea, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and other dignitaries and former Batt staffers.

“For over two decades, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights has proudly served Idaho classrooms, companies, and communities. The scope of our programming, resources, and services has grown dramatically. Now it is time to look to the future,” Wassmuth Center Executive Director Dan Prinzing said. “The Philip E. Batt building will stand as a one-of-a-kind human rights education center within the footprint of a one-of-a-kind human rights memorial devoted to promoting respect for human dignity and diversity through education.”

The Center’s “Building Our Future” campaign to fund the construction has raised $4.8 million with a goal of $5.5 million. Wassmuth Center staff will be on hand to accept donations and to share information about the project mission to be a beacon of light in the State of Idaho.

Philip E. Batt was born in Wilder, Idaho and served as Idaho’s Governor from 1995 to 1999. Batt also served as Chair of the Idaho Republican Party, Lieutenant Governor, and a member of the Idaho Legislature. Batt’s contributions to human rights in Idaho include sponsoring the creation of the Idaho Human Rights Commission, and as governor, pushing through landmark legislation to cover Idaho’s Hispanic farm workers under the state’s workers compensation program.