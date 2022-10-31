Salmon-Challis National Forest has 1 new fire

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had one new fire in the last week.

To date, there have been 53 wildfires reported on the Salmon-Challis National Forest. 47 of those reported fires are out.

Sparta Fire (October 27): The 0.10 acre fire is located approximately 13 miles northwest of Ellis on the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District. The fire is 100% contained and controlled. The fire is likely human caused.

Cedarville Fire (October 16): The one acre fire is located approximately 18 miles southeast of Mackay on the Lost River Ranger District. The fire is burning in spruce and fir is 100% contained and controlled. The fire is likely human caused.

Patterson Fire (September 29): The lightning fire is estimated at 263 acres. The fire is located approximately 13 miles southeast of May on the Challis-Yankee Fork Ranger District. The fire is burning in subalpine and Douglas fir, is 100% contained.

Norton (August 1): The lightning fire is located approximately seven miles northwest of Lower Loon Creek on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 9,278 acre fire burning in subalpine fir, Douglas fir, sagebrush, and grass is in steep rugged terrain is 100% contained. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/idscf-norton-fire. Updates to InciWeb will resume as soon as the issue is resolved following the update to InciWeb last week.

Moose (July 17): The 130,205 acre fire is 95% contained. Fire activity is minimal, the fire is smoldering. Minimal smoke is visible from the community of Salmon and surrounding areas. Crews evaluated fire effects in the Municipal Watershed. Assessments show fire effects are not detrimental to the health of the watershed. Ongoing information about the fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/idscf-moose-fire as soon as the issue is resolved following the update to InciWeb last week.

Woodtick (July 14): The lightning fire started as two separate fires approximately six (6) miles west, northwest of Meyers Cove on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 9,834 acre fire burning in timber, grass, and brush is in steep rugged terrain is 100% contained. The fire can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/idscf-woodtick-fire. Updates to InciWeb will resume as soon as the issue is resolved following the update to InciWeb last week.

The forest is asking visitors to be aware of the MODERATE fire danger for the Salmon-Challis National Forest. One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire. Never leave a campfire unattended. Always add water, stir it, and make sure all embers are out. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave!

Nationally, there are 7 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 10 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.