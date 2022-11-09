Skip to Content
Idaho
By
Published 10:30 AM

Gov. Little to answer policy questions Thursday

KIFI
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Little will answer policy questions from Idahoans during an hour long AARP Telephone Town Hall on Thursday, Nov. 10 starting at 12 p.m. Mountain Time.

You can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call or register in advance to be called automatically by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.

The conversation will also stream live on the AARP Facebook page.

Questions may be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

