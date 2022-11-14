Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is sold out

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – At least one lucky Idaho Lottery player who participated in the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle will be celebrating the holidays and will begin the New Year as Idaho’s newest millionaire.

All 250,000 tickets in the Idaho Lottery’s traditional holiday game, the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle have been sold, and the game has officially ended.

The 250,000th ticket was sold the afternoon of Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Due in part to increased player activity during the $2.0 billion Powerball jackpot run in late October through early November, more than 200,000 tickets in this year’s game were sold in the first 18 days of sales.

This year’s game was the fastest selling in the 16 year history of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. It is the fifteenth sellout and the second time the game has sold out before Thanksgiving, lasting only 23 days on the market.

“We thank our players and retail partners for again making the Idaho Lottery’s annual Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle a success,” Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. “Right now, there is a ticket out there worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. All tickets must be kept in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced right after New Year’s.”

The winning numbers will be announced on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 5:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

“Our players enjoy giving these tickets as gifts during the holidays. This year, they could be gifting a ticket worth a guaranteed $1,000,000,” Anderson said.

Players can check their tickets for winning numbers at idaholottery.com, at all Idaho Lottery retail locations, on the Idaho Lottery information hotline at 208-334-4656, or by using the Idaho Lottery Check-a-Ticket app for their iPhone or Android phone.

Besides the guaranteed top prize of $1,000,000, there are over 15,000 additional prizes ranging from $15 up to $10,000. This year’s game also featured ten, $1,000 prizes mid-game for players who purchased one of the 25000th tickets. Also, there were 15 daily $1,000 winners during the first 15 days of sales. All players are encouraged to check their tickets for these promotion winners manually by visiting idaholottery.com.

All winning tickets of $1,000 or higher in this game must be claimed at Lottery offices in Boise. Players will have 180 days after the draw announcement on January 4, 2023 to claim their prizes.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle generated over $900,000 for the Idaho Lottery’s beneficiaries, Idaho public schools and buildings.

During this gift giving season, the Idaho Lottery would like to remind everyone to gift Lottery tickets responsibly. You must be 18 years old to buy, sell, or redeem Lottery products in Idaho.