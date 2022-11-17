Skip to Content
Idaho
By
Updated
today at 2:19 PM
Published 2:22 PM

Police investigate crash near Ucon

MGN Online

UCON, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating on Thursday at 7:28 a.m. on US 20 at milepost 315, near Ucon.

According to police, 19-year-old male from Idaho Falls was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup towing a small, enclosed trailer eastbound. The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into the median, with the pickup coming to rest in the left lane of travel on the westbound side.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content