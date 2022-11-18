Risch names Dragon Fly Tarps November Small Business of the Month 

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI) - Senator Jim Risch announced the selection of Dragon Fly Tarps as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for November 2022. Dragon Fly Tarps will be recognized for its contribution to the community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

Since 2003, Dragon Fly Tarps has crafted quality custom rain flys and tarps after owner Matt Nelson’s needs were not being met by the products on the market. Matt and his wife Stephanie spent years designing and sewing tarps for friends and family from their basement before moving their operation to Arco’s Business Incubation Center in Butte, Idaho.

The Nelsons have been in their current location on Arco’s Grand Avenue since 2018 where they have been able to expand their product line to include tarps for Jeeps, campers, vans, and custom projects. While Dragon Fly Tarps once relied on word-of-mouth referrals, they’ve grown to be well-known throughout the outdoor recreation community and internationally.

“Through innovation and entrepreneurship, the Nelsons turned a personal need for an affordable, quality tarp into a successful small business that continues to create great products,” Risch said. “Congratulations to Dragon Fly Tarps on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for November 2022. You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.”