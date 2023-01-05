Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – First thing Thursday morning, Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, telling him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle.

“I was watching the news and saw the winning numbers, so I checked our tickets,” Kim described. “The first one was close! Then I saw the second one. No way! I called Steve immediately and told him we won the Lottery!”

“I thought she was messing with me,” Steve added. “Once she convinced me, I told her I’d be home in a few minutes.” Then he told his work he had to leave because he’d won the Lottery.

Steve and Kim arrived at the Lottery within the first hour of business Thursday morning to claim this year’s $1,000,000 Raffle prize.

Last year’s winner waited until 12 days before the ticket was set to expire.

“If my wife had her way, she’d have been here at 6:30 this morning,” said an excited Steve.

The couple plan to set aside their winnings for retirement. This year’s winning Raffle ticket was sold at the Maverik on Karcher and Franklin in Nampa. For selling the winning ticket, Maverik earns $20,000.

There are two outstanding $10,000 winnings tickets. One sold in Bonneville County and one sold in Bannock County.

This year’s Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold out in just 23 days and generated over $900,000 in dividends for Idaho public schools and buildings.