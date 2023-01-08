Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grants for motorized trails
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest is seeking public comment on two grant applications with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation (IDPR) Recreational Grant Program to support a motorized trail crew that will maintain approximately 275 miles of motorized trails between Challis and Stanley.
The trails lie within the Forest Service Central Idaho Complex Trail Maintenance Priority Area, one of 15 areas in the country identified by the agency as priority areas for trail maintenance. The Forest is requesting $18,500 from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP) and $5,200 from the Off-Road Motor Vehicle (ORMV) Fund to fund a temporary seasonal employee and purchase associated equipment that would include a dirt bike, safety gear, and supplies such as a chainsaw, fuel and a loading ramp to support this project.
To submit your comments or request additional information, contact Courtney Frost at 208-481-2625 or courtney.frost@usda.gov.