Driver hospitalized after crash on I-15 in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. Friday at southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 87, in Bingham County.

According to police, a 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the median. The truck then drove across the southbound lanes of I-15 onto the right shoulder and rolled off the roadway.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital via air ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to their injuries.

Traffic on I-15 was blocked for a short amount of time for the air ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.