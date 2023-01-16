2 hospitalized after crash on I-15 north of Malad

MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle roll over crash that occurred at 8:09 a.m. on Monday at northbound I-15 at milepost 27, in Bannock County.

According to police, a 2003 Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 36-year-old male from Midvale, Utah, was traveling southbound. The driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the median and came to rest in the northbound lanes.

A ground ambulance transported the driver to local hospital.

The passenger, a 31-year-old male from Provo, Utah, was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital.

Both northbound lanes were blocked for approximately one hour.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.