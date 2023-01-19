BLM seeks public input regarding grant application to upgrade the potable water system at McFarland Campground 

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — The BLM Salmon Field Office is seeking public input on a Recreational Vehicle Fund grant application from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

The anticipated funds will be used to upgrade the potable water system at McFarland Campground northwest of Leador, ID on Highway 28. The public's input is essential to determine which upgrades are most urgent and which should be prioritized for grant funding.

Recent underground leaks at McFarland Campground have forced the BLM to shut off the campground's potable water system unexpectedly. There is a need to replace the current components of the water system due to their age. The upgrade of the entire underground system will enable the BLM to consistently provide potable water to campers during the months of May through October.

Comments must be received by January 27, which is the deadline for the submission of grant applications. If the project is awarded, the work will be completed in the summer of 2023.

Public input regarding the proposed upgrades may be mailed to the BLM, Attn: Travis Seaberg, 1206 S. Challis Street, Salmon, ID 83467, or emailed to gseaberg@blm.gov. Please contact the BLM Salmon Field office at 208-756-5412 if you would like more information about the grant application.