Retirees: File Form 24 to protect against tax identity theft, get money

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Ahead of the tax filing season, the Idaho State Tax Commission is giving advice on how to watch out for tax fraud.

People who are 65 and older are more likely to be victims of tax identity theft. That’s because fraudsters know that many retirees don’t make enough money to file income taxes. The fraudsters will file a fake income tax return with a retirees’ personal information to try and get a refund.

Retirees can keep someone else from filing a tax return in their name by filing Idaho’s Form 24, Grocery Credit Refund. Form 24 offers a yearly refund for some of the sales tax you pay on groceries. The form is for qualifying Idaho residents age 65 and older who aren’t required to file an income tax return. The refund is $120 a person.

Here are our recommendations for retirees to combat tax identity theft:

File Form 24 in January before the fraudsters beat you to the punch. The Tax Commission starts processing these forms in February.

Continue to file Form 24 for each year that you qualify.

Pay attention to mail from the Tax Commission or IRS. Both agencies will send you a letter if they believe someone has filed a fraudulent return using your personal information. Don’t ignore it.

If someone has filed a false tax return in your name: