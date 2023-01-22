Skip to Content
Idaho
January 20, 2023 6:23 PM
Published 12:00 PM

Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Junior Duck Stamp art entries due March 1

Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife office and the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation would like to encourage all of Idaho’s school-aged (K-12) students to enter the annual Junior Duck Stamp art contest. Homeschool and independent entries are welcomed.

Entries must be submitted by March 01, 2023 to qualify. One student design will be selected as “Best of Show” from the state and will go on to compete at the national level.

Winners of the national competition receive scholarships funds, with a top prize of $1,000.

To learn more about contest rules and how to enter, click HERE.

The program began in 1989 as an extension of the Migratory Bird Conservation and Hunting Stamp. The art contest officially began in 1993. Since the inauguration of the program 30 years ago, the Junior Duck Stamp has raised more than $1 million dollars! Proceeds from the Junior Duck Stamp sales are invested into conservation education and providing recognition for contest participants and winners.

