Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 6:16 PM
Published 6:18 PM

No one injured in structure fire

TCSR

TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Teton County Fire & Rescue was notified of possible residential structure fire on Thistle Creek Drive north of Victor.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the home. Crews entered searched for victims and extinguished the fire within 20-30 minutes.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire.

Crews will remain on scene monitoring for hot spots, cleaning up and helping search for the family pets.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Article Topic Follows: Idaho
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content