Nominations wanted for 2024 Idaho Teacher of the Year

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The State Department of Education is now accepting applications for Idaho’s most prestigious award in teaching, Teacher of the Year.

Applications to nominate a teacher are now open. Nominations are due by March 20. The contest is open to public school teachers teaching any subject at any grade level in any part of the state of Idaho.

“I am so excited for this opportunity to get to know more about Idaho’s most dedicated, passionate and effective teachers,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said. “I encourage anyone with a talented teacher in mind to please take a moment to put their name in the running for this enormous honor.”

All nominated teachers will be notified and will have until May 8 to submit their application for the honor. A selection committee will review each application, and the winning teacher will be announced in the fall semester.

The 2023 Teacher of the Year, Karen Lauritzen was selected from approximately 350 nominees. Lauritzen has taught at Treaty Rock Elementary School in Post Falls since 2012 and has served on the school’s behavioral leadership teams, providing focused professional development to both the school and district staff. She was chosen as the Treaty Rock Elementary School Teacher of the Year in 2021. Other recent winners include: 2022 Teacher of the Year Todd Knight, a science and engineering teacher at Crossroads Middle School in Meridian; 2021 Teacher of the Year Jorge Pulliero, a dual immersion Spanish teacher at Wood River Middle School in Hailey; and 2020 Teacher of the Year Stacie Lawler, a health and physical education teacher at Timberlake Junior High School in Spirit Lake.

The 2024 Idaho Teacher of the Year will receive a cash award and travel across Idaho talking with other teachers, legislators and policymakers about education in the state. They will serve as Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.

Visit the Teacher of the Year webpage and fill out the online nomination form before the March 20 deadline.