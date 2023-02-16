Interviewing workshop for teens to be held Feb. 22 in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI) - Students and first-time job seekers will learn effective interviewing techniques at a workshop scheduled for 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Meridian Library's Cherry Lane Branch.

Participants will learn how to avoid common mistakes, prepare for behavioral-based interview questions and participate in a mock interview.

Teens are encouraged to bring a notebook and writing materials to take notes.

The workshop, co-sponsored by the Idaho Department of Labor and the Meridian Library Cherry Lane Branch, will be held at 1326 W. Cherry Lane.

Reasonable accommodations are available by calling Anthony de Ville at 208-332-3570 ext. 3270 or by email at anthony.deville@labor.idaho.gov. Dial 711 to access the Idaho Relay Service for the deaf and hard of hearing.

For more information on workshops held throughout the state visit the Idaho Department of Labor's calendar of events.