WHP troopers locate juveniles shooting road signs
LARAMIE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Feb. 13 at approximately 7:06 p.m., a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) trooper was driving near County Road 124 and County Road 218 when he heard several gunshots being fired. The trooper located a pickup truck in the area where he heard the shots.
The trooper stopped the pickup truck and, throughout the investigation, learned the juveniles had been shooting road signs with a 12 gauge shotgun, 9mm pistol and .22 caliber rifle that was located inside the truck. A missing 13-year-old female was also found in the vehicle riding with the older juveniles.
The juveniles were charged with the following:
- Reckless Endangerment (Due to the close proximity of houses and highways)
- Property Destruction (Damage from shooting road signs)
The Wyoming Highway Patrol would like to thank the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for its help with this investigation.