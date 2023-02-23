Report finds how Southeast Idaho can fix their irrigation problems

IDAHO (KIFI) - The Pacific Northwest Project performed a water research project that highlights the water problems of Southeast Idaho. They tailored most of their research directly toward the Bingham County Water District, but researchers said that this project also includes Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson, and Power counties.

The studies finds most of Southeast Idaho in a drought and deficit for water especially compared to other Northwest states. The main target area for a loss of water includes about 150,000 acres. The study goes on to find that this acreage would reduce the household income by about $268 million for these areas.

However, the study also finds that we are in a better spot than other nearby states. Colorado and California both have more severe problems with finding a sustainable and adequate water supply.