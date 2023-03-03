Moose attacks snowmobilers

PALISADES, Idaho (KIFI) - A family of snowmobilers went out to the Palisades this past Wednesday when they were greeted by a moose that would soon attack them.

Jeremiah Bigelow went out on the local trails by the Palisades with his family when a moose walked between him and his brother on the trail. At first, everyone believed the moose would continue to walk across the trail, but instead it stopped. It went to charge at Jeremiah, but it was only a false alarm.

It turned into a game of intimidation. Jeremiah's brother then tried to act big when he saw the moose walking towards him, yet it did not work. The moose fully charged at the brother. He managed to jump off the snowmobile just in time before the moose collided with the snowmobile. Jeremiah himself drove up to scare the moose away and then it finally worked.

The moose and Jeremiah's brother were not harmed in the incident. The snowmobile, however, was banged up, yet it was fixed shortly after.