Crash near Tuttle sends 1 to hospital

TUTTLE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 2:45 p.m. near Tuttle, in Gooding County.

A 31-year-old female from Hood River, OR was driving eastbound in a 2005 Ford F150 pickup near milepost 148. The driver lost control of the pickup, drove through the median, went off the right shoulder, hit an embankment, and rolled the vehicle.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt. She was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

