DEQ awards nearly $108,000 to 5 drinking water and wastewater systems across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced the award of $107,700 to five drinking water and wastewater systems to help the facilities evaluate system deficiencies and determine necessary upgrades, as part of Governor Brad Little’s “Leading Idaho” plan.
“Families, farmers, ranchers, and all Idaho residents rely on clean, efficient water and wastewater systems. These systems are not only a crucial part of our way of life, but our economy as well. Funding for these projects from my Leading Idaho plan aims to ensure that Idaho residents—especially those in our rural communities—can depend on our water and wastewater infrastructure for generations to come,” Idaho Governor Brad Little said.
The following entities received funding:
- Bailey Creek Homeowner’s Association, Inc. – Bailey Creek Homeowner’s Association, Inc. in Caribou County was awarded $20,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $40,000, and the remaining $20,000 will be funded by Bailey Creek Homeowner’s Association, Inc.
- City of Basalt – The city of Basalt in Bingham County was awarded $12,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $24,000, and the remaining $12,000 will be funded by the city.
- City of Dubois – The city of Dubois in Clark County was awarded $30,000 to prepare a wastewater planning study to evaluate the current wastewater system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $60,000, and the remaining $30,000 will be funded by the city.
- Fairview Water District – Fairview Water District in Franklin County was awarded $20,000 to prepare a drinking water planning study to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $40,000, and the remaining $20,000 will be funded by Fairview Water District.
- Starweather Owners Association, Inc. – Starweather Owners Association, Inc. in Blaine County was awarded $25,700 to prepare a drinking water planning study and environmental review to evaluate the current drinking water system and identify needed improvements. The total project cost is $51,400, and the remaining $25,700 will be funded by Starweather Owners Association, Inc.